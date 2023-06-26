Halo Infinite Players Slam "Underwhelming" New Feature

Halo Infinite has always been in a strange spot for Microsoft. The game did well critically when it launched on Xbox and PC platforms in 2021, even picking up a smattering of Game of the Year awards. However, the multiplayer side of Halo Infinite has been up and down since launch, with many players annoyed at some of the decisions developer 343 Industries has made, particularly with how they've been handling rewards. Recently, the developer implemented Raytraced Sun Shadows for Halo Infinite Multiplayer on Xbox Series X/S. However, some users are reporting that the feature is pretty "underwhelming" when compared to other examples of raytracing.

The reasons why this implementation of RayTraced Sun Shadows isn't lighting the world on fire are several. As noted by @vusjibin on Twitter, the update only affects sun shadows, meaning that "indoors are unaffected," which has left them wanting much more. After all, if it's only being used in limited areas, the chance players are even going to notice is relatively slim. Another user mentions in the ensuing Twitter thread that the new raytracing isn't supported in the single-player campaign, which is where players would likely notice it much more.

From a PC player who's tried it, it's one of the most underwhelming RT implementations I've ever seen. Is it better? Yeah. Will you notice it? Unless you actively search for it probably not. Especially since it's ONLY sun shadows, indoors are unaffected — Andy 🇵🇷 (@vusjibin) June 20, 2023

In multiplayer, the developer has almost zero control over where you go or what you do, so they can't force your eyes to look at a specific point. Without that, 343 is essentially hoping you'll pick something out while playing through the chaos of multiplayer. It's not just that the update is lacking compared to other raytracing, it's more that having it be in multiplayer only doesn't make much sense. Visual updates will almost always be more noticeable in a single-player campaign where the developer has more control and players aren't going up against real human competition.

Hopefully, 343 Industries is able to implement Raytraced Sun Shadows across the board and improves the raytracing on Xbox Series X/S to make it work in every mode in Halo Infinite. They're certainly going to have to do something as they recently announced they're no longer doing seasonal cutscenes in multiplayer. In spite of that, now is a decent time to hop in with Season 4 just kicking off on June 20. You can pick up Halo Infinite on Xbox and PC platforms.