Halo Infinite Provides Update on Anti-Cheat

Cheating has been a big problem in a lot of online games over the last few years, and if it goes too long unchecked, it can really hurt a game’s longevity. 343 Industries seems keenly aware of that fact, as the Halo Infinite developer has revealed plans for an anti-cheat patch next month. Information on the patch was revealed in a post to the Halo Waypoint forums, in which 343 Industries thanked fans for their patience regarding the game’s issues. Unfortunately, little in the way of concrete news was revealed beyond the anti-cheat release window, and exactly how intricate it might be.

“We know there are a number of other topics you’re eager to hearabout –including some issues with instances of cheating. The team hasbeenworking on a patch for mid-Feb that looks to address this andotherthings, and we’ll have more details to come as we get closer torelease.We are actively triaging and still working to get as much aswe caninto this Feb update while still ensuring no negative impacts orregressions to other parts of the game,” the post reads.

For the most part, reception to the post seems fairly positive. Many fans thanked the studio for openly discussing the game’s state, and there seems to be a lot of optimism about Halo Infinite‘s future. There are some concerns about the timeframe, however. User Hot_Juicy_Pie hoped that the anti-cheat might release sooner, calling it “a big ask” for players to deal with cheaters for another month.

News of Halo Infinite‘s anti-cheat comes as Call of Duty: Warzone players have grown increasingly frustrated with the game’s long-hyped Ricochet anti-cheat. The software doesn’t seem to have delivered on Raven Software’s promises, as cheating remains a big problem in the game. Hopefully, 343 Industries can avoid those same problems and release a much more effective anti-cheat for Halo Infinite, no matter how long it takes.

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

