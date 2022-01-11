Dr Disrespect Slams Call of Duty: Warzone’s Ricochet Anti-Cheat

Cheating has been a big problem in Call of Duty: Warzone for quite some time, and many hoped that the much-hyped debut of the Ricochet anti-cheat software would help to set things right. Unfortunately, many players say that hasn’t been the case, including Dr Disrespect, who was taken out by a cheater during a recent stream. Dr Disrespect has made a name for himself over the years thanks to his over-the-top reactions, but the streamer was fairly calm following the loss, instead using the occasion to mock Ricochet, and the minimal impact it has had on the game.

A clip from the stream was shared by @JakeSucky on Twitter, and can be found embedded below.

Dr Disrespect absolutely going off on the state of Warzone and Ricochet being a complete lie 💀as he gets gunned down by yet another cheater pic.twitter.com/bJligYlbg3 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 10, 2022

In the replies to the Tweet above, many players have shared similar frustrations with Ricochet and the cheating situation in Warzone. Cheat providers have been working to get around Ricochet since it debuted, and it’s clear that not much has changed in the battle royale game. It’s unclear when or if the situation will improve, but fans can hardly be blamed for feeling deflated. Many had put a lot of hope into Ricochet fixing Warzone‘s problems, and that just hasn’t been the case over the last few weeks.

It would be impossible for Raven Software to completely stop all cheating in the game, but the problem seems much more prevalent in Warzone compared to so many other battle royale games. Some fans have advocated dropping the game altogether until the situation improves. The argument is that Activision simply isn’t doing enough, and doesn’t have enough incentive to put in the effort required to fix Warzone. That opinion is very much open for debate, but Warzone‘s reputation continues to suffer the longer this situation continues.

