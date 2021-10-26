New Halo Infinite Trailer Released

Halo Infinite players finally got their best look yet at the game’s campaign this week thanks to a lengthy campaign overview video, and not long after that, the community’s already gotten another trailer. This one focuses on the Banished, the faction Master Chief and others are up against in the newest Halo game. This same trailer also provides a new perspective on one of the very first looks at Halo Infinite that we got.

The trailer in question can be seen below with narration courtesy of Escharum, the leader of the Banished group. For those who recall seeing the “Step Inside” trailer from 2020 that showed off Master Chief’s armor as it was being assembled, you’ll notice that this newer trailer plays off of that one albeit with a much darker tone. While the Step Inside trailer talked about hope and how the armor was just a vessel for the Spartans inside of it that get things done, the narration from Escharum talks about how the armor will become a tomb for Master Chief.

“Escharum, leader of the Banished, declares humanity’s destruction to be imminent, starting with its heroes,” a brief description attached to the trailer said. “Master Chief faces his greatest challenge yet.”

When the campaign trailer was revealed on Monday, we learned more about the Banished group and the threat that they pose to everyone else. Hyping up the new enemies, 343 Industries and Microsoft referred to Escharum and the Banished as the “most ruthless” enemies Master Chief has had to go up against.

“The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of the mysterious Zeta Halo, threatening the survival of humankind,” an overview of the Halo Infinite campaign said. “When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief returns to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced.”

Halo Infinite recently opened its doors to the community for a series of beta tests that gave people their first hands-on opportunities with the game. Developer 343 Industries has not yet announced any new information about additional test flights that’ll be held in the future, so for now, players will have to look forward to seeing more previews like this one as we approach the game’s December 8th release date.