New Halo Infinite Trailer Revealed

Today, Microsoft and 343 revealed a brand new trailer of Halo Infinite, giving Halo fans their first look at the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game since E3 2019. Unfortunately, Microsoft and 343 Industries declined to provide a release date for the game, which is still simply slated for "holiday 2020."

The sixth game in the franchise, Halo Infinite continues the story of Master Chief as the third chapter of the Halo sequel series, known as the "Reclaimer Saga." It's also the third game by 343 Industries, who took over the series from Bungie after Halo 3, and who has failed to replicate the magic the latter captured over the previous two generations.

The game began some form of development all the way back in 2015, but wasn't announced until E3 2018 as 343 Industries quickly realized it wanted to evolve the series, which meant creating a brand-new engine, dubbed the Slipspace Engine. Many of the finer details on the game are still relatively unknown, but we do know one important detail about the title: it's bringing back split-screen after considerable backlash from the community over Halo 5 skipping over the feature.

