Halo Infinite Battle Royale Mode Could Reportedly Be in the Works

A new report has suggested that a battle royale game mode for Halo Infinite could currently be in the works. Ever since the reveal of Halo Infinite years ago, fans have requested that 343 Industries end up making their own take on the genre with the latest entry in the Halo series. And while that game type hasn’t come to fruition yet since the release of Halo Infinite, that hasn’t prevented a number of fans from still making it known that they’d like to see said mode release in the future. Now, perhaps its addition is a possibility.

According to Windows Central, a battle royale game mode for Halo Infinite could be in development at this very moment. The report in question states that rather than 343 Industries working on this mode, Certain Affinity, which is a studio that assisted with work on Halo Infinite, could be leading up its development. This information comes by way of anonymous sources that are said to be familiar with happenings within both Certain Affinity and 343.

The caveat with this report, however, is that the multiplayer mode that Certain Affinity is working on for Halo Infinite might not be a battle royale game type. Although the report in question states that the mode is supposed to be geared more toward casual shooter fans who play Fortnite, Apex Legends, or Call of Duty: Warzone, at no point is it outright confirmed that this new multiplayer feature will be associated with the battle royale subgenre. As such, don’t get too excited about a battle royale game type coming to Halo Infinite just yet.

Regardless of what this mode might become, it’s likely just one of many features that are currently in the works for Halo Infinite in the future. 343 Industries has already made it clear that it intends to support Halo Infinite’s multiplayer for years to come, which means that we’re bound to get a ton of new game modes, maps, and other features down the road. Whether or not a battle royale mode will end up appearing one day remains to be seen, but it definitely sounds possible.

How do you feel about Halo Infinite getting a battle royale game mode at some point in the future? Is that a game mode that you think would even work well within the confines of Halo? Let me know either down in the comments or you can message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.