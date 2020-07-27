✖

Last week, 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios finally Halo Infinite gameplay alongside a brand-new trailer of the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game. Since this double reveal, the pair have been revealing further, finer details about the game. Some of these details have been great news, including word of the campaign's size. Meanwhile, other details haven't been so great. For example, it's been confirmed the game's campaign will not have 4-player split-screen.

The news comes way of Jerry Hook, head of design on the game. According to Hook, Halo Infinite will only support 2-player split-screen, not 4-player split-screen when it comes to the campaign. As for multiplayer, 343 Industries has confirmed there will be 4-player split-screen support.

"Hey everyone I saw some reports of campaign supporting 4-player split-screen for campaign and just want to correct," said Hook, taking to Twitter. "Halo Infinite will be supporting 2-player split-screen and 4-player online co-op for campaign. Sorry about the confusion."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear why the game's campaign won't include feature, but as you would expect, some fans aren't happy.

Halo Infinite is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Below, you can read more about the upcoming first-person, sci-fi shooter:

"When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet."

