Halo Infinite's Campaign Is Going to Be Much Longer Than You Think

✖

It looks like Halo Infinite's campaign is going to be the biggest and longest to date. Yesterday, Xbox and developer 343 Industries revealed eight minutes of campaign gameplay footage alongside the third-ever trailer of the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game. Unfortunately for the pair, the reveal didn't go over very smoothly, as the conversation quickly boiled down to the game's graphics, which are from industry-leading. In fact, some particularly unbecoming screenshots of the game went viral and have since spawned a few new memes.

That said, while the Internet debates over the game's graphics, 343 Industries has gotten out and provided more details about the game, including details about its campaign, which, up until now, it hadn't talked about in anything more than vague teases.

Included in this slab of details is a hint at about the game's length, which is apparently several times larger than both Halo 5 and Halo 4 put together.

Unfortunately, 343 Industries doesn't divulge any additional details pertaining to this topic, so it's currently unclear what exactly this means for the length of the campaign. However, if the campaign is several times larger than the campaigns of the previous two games combined, this should mean it's substantially longer as well.

Depending on your playstyle, the campaigns of Halo 4 and Halo 5 together are roughly 16 to 22 hours long. So, if the campaign of Halo Infinite is several times larger than this, you'd assume it will at least be 20 to 30 hours long. However, for now, this hasn't been confirmed.

Halo Infinite is set to release worldwide this holiday season via the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated sci-fi shooter, be sure to check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering the game by clicking right here.

"When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet."

H/T, IGN.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.