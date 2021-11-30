Xbox Releases Official Halo Infinite Launch Trailer

Halo Infinite‘s single-player campaign is just around the corner, and Xbox and developer 343 Industries have officially dropped the game’s launch trailer. Running just under two and a half minutes, the video features a mix between gameplay footage and cut scenes hinting at the narrative. The trailer has an epic feel to it, and it shows just how much Master Chief will have the deck stacked against him this time! The hero is fighting for the very survival of the human race, and he seems determined to achieve that goal, no matter how bleak things may seem.

The trailer can be found embedded below.

Xbox has been building up a lot of hype for Halo Infinite over the last few days! The launch trailer follows a recently released live-action trailer, which offered a similar theme. The live-action trailer was all about humanity’s willingness to fight back against seemingly impossible odds, showcasing a number of different heroes in human history, before shifting to Master Chief. Today’s launch trailer is close to that one in tone, while also showing off some of the incredible things players will be able to do when the game launches.

Halo Infinite was originally meant to launch alongside the Xbox Series X|S, but was pushed back more than a year following negative fan feedback. That extra development time seems to have been quite beneficial to the game, as it’s looking significantly more polished than it did in the months leading up to the launch of the latest Xbox consoles. Unfortunately, fans will have to keep waiting until next year for campaign co-op to release, as 343 Industries still wasn’t happy with its current state. As long as the quality remains intact, it seems like a safe bet that fans won’t mind waiting!

Halo Infinite‘s full release is set for December 8th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Halo Infinite right here.

Have you gotten a chance to jump into Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer yet? Are you excited for the single-player campaign? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!