Live-Action Halo Infinite Trailer Released

Halo Infinite is the biggest Xbox game of the holiday season, and Microsoft has released an exciting new live-action trailer to build hype for its single-player campaign. The trailer opens with a number of unconnected individuals facing perilous odds, spanning the history of the human race. The trailer then shifts to Master Chief in a similar situation and, like all the others we’ve seen, he refuses to back down, charging headfirst into battle. Titled “Forever We Fight,” the trailer is meant to show how “Master Chief carries each act of bravery with him into his most challenging battle yet.”

The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

So far, reception to the trailer seems pretty positive! It’s awesome to see Master Chief in live-action like this, and a lot of fans have praised the direction and concept. However, there was one common complaint about the trailer, and it’s the fact that it’s clearly meant for the game’s campaign, but the ending makes it seem like it’s already available on Xbox Game Pass, when just the multiplayer has been released. In the grand scheme of things, it’s a pretty small complaint, but fans can’t be blamed for thinking the campaign might have gotten an early drop, just as the multiplayer did.

Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer has been available for a couple weeks now, but the single-player campaign isn’t set to release until next week. It remains to be seen how the campaign will play out, but fans seem to be very happy with the multiplayer thus far. Hopefully, developer 343 Industries will manage to stick the landing and deliver a campaign that’s every bit as enjoyable as fans have come to expect from the series.

Halo Infinite‘s full release is set for December 8th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Halo Infinite right here.

