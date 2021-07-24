Halo Infinite Reveals New Details on First Multiplayer Beta

✖

343 Industries has revealed some all-new details related to the first beta phase that is being planned for Halo Infinite, prior to the upcoming shooter's official launch later this year. While 343 has been very clear for months now that Infinite would be having multiple betas in the lead up to launch, prior to this time, we haven't known what these trial periods would actually look like. Fortunately, that has now changed.

In a new blog post on the official Halo website, 343 Industries further explained its intent with the first beta (or flight, as the studio calls it) that is set to transpire this summer. The main focus of the first flight for Halo Infinite will involve testing out gameplay against Bots. This feature is something that 343 says it has wanted to add to a Halo title for quite some time, but Infinite will be the first game that sees the addition of AI-controlled opponents. In addition, weapon drills and various arena maps are also going to appear in this inaugural beta period.

Here's the full list of things that 343 Industries plans to include in the initial flight for Halo Infinite:

Arena gameplay vs. Bots

Arena Maps

Academy’s Weapon Drills

Menu & Battle Pass UI

New Waypoint experiences on web, iOS, and Android

As mentioned, these are purely the aspects that 343 is looking to test out in the first flight for Halo Infinite. Additional preview phases are planned to keep happening as we get closer to the game's full launch later this holiday season. So if you're someone who isn't excited by the things that will be included in this upcoming beta period, it won't be like this forever.

At this point in time, we still don't know when Halo Infinite will formally be launch, but it is planned to come to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC later this year. If you're someone who is still looking for info on how to join in on one of these upcoming beta phases, you can read about the sign-up process right here.

Are you still excited to play Halo Infinite later this year? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.