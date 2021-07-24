Halo Infinite Update Reveals How to Play the Game Early

✖

343 Industries has revealed new details on how Halo Infinite players will be able to play the game ahead of its official launch later this holiday season. Specifically, these pre-release play sessions will transpire through a series of beta phases (or flights, as 343 calls them) leading up to Infinite's formal launch. Although specific dates haven't been provided yet when these flights will be happening, the studio behind the upcoming first-person shooter has greatly detailed what fans need to do if they want to take part.

In a new post on the official Halo website today, 343 Industries further explained exactly what prospective Halo Infinite players need to do if they want to join in on these preview flights. For starters, everyone who is interested in taking part in a beta of Infinite needs to make sure that they are signed up to be a Halo Insider. This is a program that 343 has run for quite some time, and sign-ups are available on Halo website. From here, players will then have to make sure that they approve their email address tied to the account in addition to opting in to these flights in the first place.

Unlike a standard beta phase, Halo Infinite flights will only go out to a select number of players. This means that even if you do sign-up, there's a chance that you won't be chosen to take part. "The number of Insiders being invited, and the criteria by which these Insiders are selected, will vary given the specific scope and goals for a flight," 343 said of the decision process. While this might not be alluring, all you can do is cross your fingers and hope for the best.

As of this writing, Halo Infinite still doesn't have an official launch date outside of its holiday 2021 window. Once these flights start to transpire later this summer, however, there's a good chance that we should start to learn more on this front. At the very least, the game is guaranteed to release on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC whenever it does hit store shelves.

If you're still wondering how you can become a Halo Insider, below is the full list of steps that you need to take if you want to potentially get in on the action.