Halo Infinite Multiplayer Gameplay Revealed

After a delay that saw the game being pushed out of its original November 2020 launch window, 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios have today revealed finally shown off more of Halo Infinite. The next installment in the long-running shooter still doesn't have a specific release date, but it will be arriving for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC later this holiday season.

News of Halo Infinite's reiterated release window was unveiled today as part of Xbox and Bethesda's E3 2021 showcase. The main focus of this presentation for Infinite, however, centered around a new trailer for both the campaign and multiplayer aspect of the title. The campaign portion showed off primarily a new cutscene from the game that contained Master Chief interacting with a new AI similar to Cortana. Although campaign gameplay wasn't shown this time around, we did get a new look at the world that it will take place within. And notably, it seems to look much better visually than when we saw Halo Infinite back in 2020. Hopefully, that will be reflected in the final version of the title.

Welcome back, Spartans. Take your very first look at the free-to-play multiplayer experience for #HaloInfinite, coming to Xbox and PC this holiday. 🚨 https://t.co/u0sfs6tD9G pic.twitter.com/YTOPdjZxmP — Halo (@Halo) June 13, 2021

343 Industries also finally showed off an aspect of Halo Infinite that we haven't seen up until this point: multiplayer. This is something that we have heard about in the past (most notably, the fact that it will be free-to-play) but 343 Industries hasn't highlighted multiplayer in any capacity. For the most part, 343 seems to have expanded on many of the core ideas that were introduced last time around with the multiplayer for Halo 5.

