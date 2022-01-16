Halo Infinite Reducing Store Prices

Halo Infinite looks to be making some big changes to its in-game shop here in the new future and will specifically be “reducing pricing across the board” starting this coming Tuesday, January 18th, according to Jerry Hook, head of design at Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries. This comes after much frustration from players ever since they first got a good look at the microtransactions associated with cosmetics for the title, and it would appear that the developer has finally decided enough is enough.

“We’ve been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch,” shared Hook over on social media late last week. “Using data and community feedback, we’re going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in [Halo] Infinite – and it all starts next week.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/hookscourt/status/1482160542143823875

https://twitter.com/hookscourt/status/1482160544618409986

“Starting Tuesday, the Shop experience will vary week-to-week,” Hook continued. “We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more.”

In short, it would appear that Halo Infinite will lower prices for just about everything, include individual items outside of bundles more often, and provide more variance overall in what’s being offered. That’s just what’s been explicitly announced, and Hook indicates that the team will continue to try “new things” for the rest of this season to improve the in-game store.

As for the video game itself, Halo Infinite is currently available for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Halo title right here.

What do you make of Hook’s explanation of how things are going to be in Halo Infinite from here on out? Did you happen to purchase any of the cosmetics in the in-game shop prior to this? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!