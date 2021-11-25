Halo Infinite Players Slam 343 as “Greedy” Following New Discovery

A new Reddit post has gone through the trouble to reveal how much money Halo Infinite players on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC need to approximately spend to own every cosmetic item in the game that can’t be earned through natural progression. And according to the findings, you will need to spend a whopping $1,035.

Of course, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is a free-to-play game, so it always going to have lots of cosmetic items locked behind a paywall. However, while many Halo fans anticipated this, it’s not enough to take the sting out of “$1,035.”

“It’s bad enough that a lot of stuff like having Carters or Emiles shoulder armor as a standalone item or classic reach helmets like Gungnir or CQC are only unlockable for money,” reads the Reddit post with over 26,000 votes up and a bajillion Reddit awards. “Remember that cool-looking Yoroi armor in the trailer they told us would be free? No, we just get the base armor for free with very few items and coatings in the event pass. Even Red and Blue colors for Yoroi are only available through the shop…. This is as greedy as an in-game store could get. Even for a free-to-play this is way above any Halo fan should accept.”

The Reddit post goes on to note that items are too expensive across the board and claims the whole monetization of the game betrays what 343 Industries had promised in the past. Whether this is completely true or not, is up for debate, but many fans seem to agree with the sentiment.

At the moment of publishing, 343 Industries hasn’t addressed the Reddit post or the talking points it has raised. When and if this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on Halo Infinite — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.