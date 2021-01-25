Halo Infinite Updates Will Begin Arriving Every Month

✖

If you’ve been dying to hear more about Halo Infinite before its release later this year, it sounds like there won’t be a short supply of new info in the coming months. According to those at 343 Industries, routine updates for the game are going to begin happening every single month as we approach its launch in the fall.

This information was revealed by 343’s Community Director Brian Jarrard over on Reddit. In a new thread where one Halo Infinite expressed concern at the silence surrounding the project, Jarrard stepped in to ease those worries. It was said that beginning later this week, 343 will begin sharing new information on Halo Infinite on a monthly basis. “That said, we're committed to at least monthly high level updates and the next "Inside Infinite" is coming out this week!” Jarrard said. “This month we're talking with members of the sandbox team to share some insights into their vision for Halo Infinite and the work they're doing.”

While the confirmation of monthly updates for Halo Infinite is very much a welcome surprise, Jarrard also made sure to properly set expectations for what these will look like. “To manage expectations, this won't have world premier big screenshots or huge things like a date announce, but our goal is to offer our community more context and insights into our team and the game we're making while we're all awaiting the larger beats and full marketing machine later this year,” he explained.

As for what those "larger beats" could be that Jarrard is referring to, we'll likely start to see more actual trailers and gameplay for Halo Infinite as 2021 goes on. Up until this point in time, the only instance in which we've actually seen the game in action was last summer. However, after the response to the demo that was shown was largely an underwhelming one from fans, 343 Industries ended up delaying the game from its November 2020 window and into this coming fall.

It remains to be seen if Halo Infinite will end up looking markedly better whenever we see it again, but at least we'll have smaller bits of news to latch onto leading up to that point. In the interim, all we continue to know for certain is that the game is on track to launch this autumn and will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

