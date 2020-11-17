New Halo Infinite Update Teased by 343 Industries

✖

Since the delay of Halo Infinite earlier this year, Xbox fans have been waiting with bated breath for more information on the upcoming title. Fortunately, it seems that an end could be in sight. In a post on Reddit, 343 Industries hinted that "a high level update" will arrive within the next few weeks. While some had assumed the game might be showcased during The Game Awards next month, it seems that won't be the case. Where Halo Infinite will show up next is anyone's guess, but fans should be happy to know that things are progressing on the title.

343 Industries' full comments from Reddit can be found below.

"Right now we're still going through the huge cascade of implications and ramifications to the release shift and the team is heads down working through nearly every facet of the game. Full disclosure we don't have anything planned for the VGAs, but are hoping to offer at least a high level update within the next few weeks so we can kind of restart this journey together after the holidays. Pulling together something like a demo or big beat for the VGAs is an enormous amount of work and would cause challenges with current milestones of the holidays. I know it's hard to wait, but the team is going to make the most of this extra time and we want to make sure we can put our best foot forward and commit to greater transparency and dialog on the road ahead. We'll get there and get the train going again."

Gameplay from Halo Infinite was shown off during the Xbox Games Showcase, but the title received a heavy amount of negative feedback following the presentation. Many fans were unhappy with the game's graphics, and an emotionless Brute became an internet meme, as a direct result. At the time, 343 Industries attributed the graphics to the coronavirus pandemic, and a delay was announced shortly after. While the game's delay came as a disappointment to most fans, it should lead to a better overall product when the game does arrive next year.

At this time, a release window for the game is unknown. Yesterday was the 19th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved, and many fans speculated that Infinite might release for the 20th anniversary of the original game. Whether or not that will be the case remains to be seen, but the game's progress should become clearer after the next update from 343 Industries. For now, fans will just have to wait and see how things play out over the next few weeks!

Halo Infinite will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to more information on Halo Infinite? Were you disappointed that the game got pushed back? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!