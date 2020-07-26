Xbox Responds to Backlash Over Halo Infinite's Graphics

✖

Following the Xbox Games Showcase, the negative reception to Halo Infinite's graphics has taken Microsoft and developer 343 Industries by surprise. Many have criticized the game's graphics, and it's safe to say a lot of fans are disappointed with how Halo Infinite stacks up to its PS5 competition. Xbox Marketing GM Aaron Greenberg responded to the criticism in an interview with Inside Gaming, telling fans to be patient, as the footage showcased in the presentation represents a work-in-progress. Halo Infinite is still some months away, so there's a good chance that the game could look a bit different when it launches.

"Listen, we're in the middle of a global pandemic. It's July, we're far from [launch in] Holiday, you're seeing a work-in-progress game," Greenberg said to Inside Gaming.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of problems for the video game industry over the last few months. While the industry has adapted to working-from-home, a lot of titles have seen delays, and there was some early speculation that the Xbox Series X and PS5 might not release this year, as a result. Clearly, the pandemic has had some impact on Halo Infinite's development.

Of course, there is another factor at play, and that's the fact that Halo Infinite will release on Xbox One in addition to Xbox Series X. Cross-gen support is something that Microsoft is pushing for this generation, and many have voiced their concerns that it could mean first-party games don't take full advantage of the system's capabilities. While Halo Infinite will see a free update that takes advantage of the Xbox Series X, it remains to be seen how much better the game will look after.

While the controversy surrounding Halo Infinite's graphics is clearly frustrating for fans and 343 Industries, both have found a way to make light of the situation. Following the presentation, an emotionless Brute from the showcase gained widespread popularity. The character, now named "Craig," has become a bit of an internet sensation. 343 Industries has even gotten in on the gag, encouraging fans to send them their best creations. Fans are even lobbying for Craig to get a bigger role in the game, so it seems that some good has come out of the situation!

Halo Infinite will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

