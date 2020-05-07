Xbox Series X Reveals 11 New Next-Gen Games

Microsoft kicked off Xbox 20/20 with a brand new episode of Inside Xbox that revealed not only our first-ever look at Xbox Series X gameplay, but revealed a healthy slab of next-gen and cross-gen games coming to the platform this year and beyond. In addition to this, Ubisoft and Microsoft also revealed our first-ever look at Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay. However, beyond our debut look at the gameplay of the new Assassin's Creed, the brief episode of Inside Xbox didn't offer up much. While the big media dump of Xbox Series X games had plenty of reveals, world premieres, and promising games, it was missing big, hype-inducing titles. In fact, beyond Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the episode didn't feature a single blockbuster game. The show kicked off with the reveal of Bright Memory Infinite, a promising first-person shooter with a lightning-fast fusion of action game elements. Unlike some games featured, this title truly looked next-gen, which is impressive considering it's being made by one single developer. Meanwhile, the event also had impressive trailers for pre-existing games like Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. Further, there were also plenty of world premieres for games like Dirt 5 and Second Extinction. A horror game previously thought canceled also made a surprise appearance. That all said, if you missed the new episode of Inside Xbox, don't worry you can check out every new Xbox Series X game revealed below, including the new Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer:

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 "Enter the World of Darkness and rise through vampire society. Experience Seattle - a city full of alluring, dangerous, characters and factions. You are dead now but stronger, quicker, more alluring and with potential for so much more. Choose to be brutal and unflinching or cultured and seductive. Use charm, cunning, terror and sheer will to rise through vampire society. What monster will you be?"

Bright Memory Infinite "Bright Memory: Infinite is an all-new lightning-fast fusion of the FPS and action genres, created by FYQD-Studio. Combine a wide variety of skills and abilities to unleash dazzling combo attacks. Bright Memory: Infinite is set in a sprawling, futuristic metropolis in the year 2036. A strange phenomenon for which scientists can find no explanation has occurred in the skies around the world. The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) has sent agents out to various regions to investigate this phenomenon. It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery – an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light..."

Second Extinction "Second Extinction is an intense 3 player co-op FPS, where you work as a team to take down large groups of savage mutated dinosaurs. Fight through a maelstrom of bullets, bombs, teeth, claws, and gore, it's up to you to reclaim Earth!"

Scorn "Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry."

The Medium "The Medium is a next-gen psychological horror game, featuring a 'dual' soundtrack by Akira Yamaoka and Arkadiusz Reikowski. Become a medium living in two worlds: the real and the spirit one. Haunted by a vision of a child’s murder, you travel to an abandoned hotel resort, which years ago became the stage of an unthinkable tragedy. There you begin your search for difficult answers."

Scarlet Nexus "In a far distant future, humanity’s last hope falls into the hands of an elite group of psionic soldiers, who battle an invincible threat known as, Others. Unravel the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in, SCARLET NEXUS."

Yakuza: Like a Dragon "Become Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking yakuza grunt left on the brink of death by the man he trusted most. Take up your legendary bat and get ready to crack some underworld skulls in dynamic RPG combat set against the backdrop of modern-day Japan."

Chorus "Become Nara and Forsaken, her sentient starfighter, on a compelling, personal journey of redemption. Unlock devastating weapons and mind-bending abilities in a true evolution of the space-combat shooter. Explore breath-taking interstellar vistas, ancient temples, and venture beyond our waking reality. Outgun, outwit and outmaneuver your enemies in an epic quest to free the galaxy from oppression. "

Dirt 5 "DIRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DiRT – bolder and braver than ever before. Travel the globe, tame the most incredible off-road machines with your friends, and be part of a vibe that delivers big on epic action, pure expression, and unbridled style."

The Ascent "The Ascent is a solo and co-op action RPG set in a cyberpunk world. The mega-corporation that owns you and everyone, The Ascent Group, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it?"

Call of the Sea "Call of the Sea is an otherworldly adventure game set in the 1930s South Pacific. Explore a lush island paradise and puzzle out the secrets of a lost civilization in the hunt for your husband’s missing expedition."