Xbox Series X Event Didn't Have as Much Gameplay as Fans Had Hoped For
Xbox’s first Xbox Series X gameplay event wrapped up on Thursday to show off a first look at games planned for the next-gen console, and while all of the games looked like they had potential behind them, many viewers were left wondering where all the gameplay was. Cinematic trailers and the like were shown throughout the video to showcase the games, but from the way the event was marketed, people were understandably expecting more real, in-game gameplay than what was shown. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s showcase was a perfect example of this since it was the only Xbox Series X game viewers new they could expect to see coming into the stream.
The video above shows the stream in its entirety with the video labeled “First Look Xbox Series X Gameplay.” But as you can see throughout the lengthy showcase, the gameplay that was there was mixed in with a bunch of cinematics and other animations showing off different games and what they’d look like on the next-gen Xbox.
This doesn’t mean that there wasn’t any gameplay at all, but it clearly wasn’t enough for those who were coming into the event expecting to see numerous videos focused solely on gameplay. It also didn’t help that this was the first Xbox 20/20 event to kick off a series of monthly announcements about the future of Xbox and its games. It wasn’t a bad event, it just wasn’t what people were expecting, and those unmet expectations could easily sour the appeal of future events.
Regardless of how you felt this event went, there are still more to look forward to. There’s more news coming in June as part of the ongoing Xbox 20/20 announcements, and Xbox will show off its first-party games planned for the next-gen console in July.
Until then, check out some of the initial reactions to Thursday’s event below from people who were hoping to see a bit more gameplay today.
Not Gameplay
Hey, Xbox? Pre-rendered cutscenes and in-engine animation isn't gameplay.
I saw maybe a minute of gameplay total, and even that looked scripted, if not just completely pre-rendered itself.
Sure, graphics are nice, but I'm no closer to seeing actual in-game gameplay than I was.— Delta Halo Control Room-core (@DeltaHaloCRcore) May 7, 2020
Would've Loved More Gameplay
Watched the Inside Xbox show.
- Tons of new IPs announced
- Bright Memory, Scorn, and The Medium were highlights for me
- Dirt 5 in 120 fps on Series X will be epic
Would've loved to see more actual gameplay though. 🤷🏻♂️
Guess we'll have to wait for the July event for more! pic.twitter.com/MbEbri2BtM— Patrick Maka (@PMaka1991) May 7, 2020
Seriously?
Xbox: everything we are going to show you will have gameplay— Nathan Lemuel (@LemuelNathan) May 7, 2020
•Shows a bunch of in-game cinematics
•Cinematic trailers#InsideXbox pic.twitter.com/h18ByTHB2L
No
Xbox: "Tune in May 7th to see new Series X actual gameplay"
Gamers May 7th: "Where's the gameplay you guys promised?"
Xbox: pic.twitter.com/DwlBMuE65t— ☣️🎮VΞRDICT4489🎮☣️ (@Verdict4489) May 7, 2020
Underwhelming
First impressions is everything. I thought Xbox would of learned that lesson with the launch of the Xbox One.
This was suppose to be our “First Look” at Series X gameplay, and it was underwhelming as hell.
Put your best foot forward or don’t show anything at all. #InsideXbox— KOFI (@PressStartKofi) May 7, 2020
Somebody Explain
Someone needs to explain to Xbox what gameplay is— Ryan B. (@PrestigeIsKey) May 7, 2020
Fans Right Now
Xbox fans looking at each other like#InsideXboxpic.twitter.com/JMt835627P— Tupac_Senpai🇳🇬 (@IKTooMuch) May 7, 2020
Valhalla Gameplay
Xbox: Watch #InsideXbox for #AssassinsCreed Valhalla gameplay
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/k5UvzstMP3— Josh Parsons (@josh29parsons) May 7, 2020
