Halo Infinite Makes Big Changes to Multiplayer Battle Pass

Halo Infinite is making more big changes to its multiplayer battle pass. Since the game was released earlier this month, many Halo Infinite players have complained that leveling up the various tiers of the battle pass takes far longer than it should. And while 343 Industries has already made some changes to how XP is given out, these new alterations should make leveling drastically easier than before.

Detailed on social media recently by 343 community manager John Junyszek, it was said that a new update for Halo Infinite will go live today that will alter XP. Junyszek explained that 343 wanted to make it easier for players to obtain XP who happen to only play a couple of multiplayer matches per day. As such, rather than a base 50 XP being given per match, 343 will now be boosting the XP that is given based on the game you may be playing. For instance, the first match of Halo Infinite that you now play in a given say will grant 300 XP, while the second and third games will then scale to 200 XP. Matches four through six in a day will dole out 100 XP while the seventh game and onward will then drop to the standard 50 XP.

1st Game = 300XP

2nd Game = 200XP

3rd Game = 200XP

4th Game = 100XP

5th Game = 100XP

6th Game = 100XP

7th+ Game = 50XP



We believe this increase will help address those slower initial payouts while also benefiting those of you jumping on each and every day. — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 30, 2021

“We believe this increase will help address those slower initial payouts while also benefiting those of you jumping on each and every day,” Junyszek said of the reason for this move with Halo Infinite. He also stressed that while these are the decisions that 343 is making right now, it’s by no means the end of the alterations to these XP systems. To implement new changes, though, Junyszek says the studio needs to continue to be patient and analyze data over time.

In a general sense, these new XP tweaks for many were a cause of celebration. Nearly all responses to this move were met with praise in the comments. And while it remains to be seen if more updates will be coming to Halo Infinite’s battle pass in the future, it seems that a number of players are now much more pleased with progression than before.

What do you think about this new update for Halo Infinite? Do you think that this will greatly help those who are trying to complete the battle pass? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.