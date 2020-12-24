Halo Infinite Developer Squashes New Rumor, And Some Xbox Fans Aren't Happy About It

✖

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has squashed the latest rumor about the game making the rounds, displeasing many Xbox fans in the process. When Halo Infinite releases holiday 2021, it will do so via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. However, a recent rumor claimed that when the sci-fi first-person shooter releases next year, it will only be for three of the aforementioned four platforms.

In case you missed it, the LinkedIn page of a developer on the game made the rounds this week for leaving out Xbox One in the list of platforms the game is in development for. In other words, at the time, it looked like the Xbox One version of the game may have been canned.

Addressing this speculation, John Junyszek, a community manager at 343 Industries, shot it down as not true. Junyszek doesn't go into further detail, but there's little room to doubt the definitiveness of the reply, which was made when someone on Twitter asked the community manager if it was true the Xbox One version had been canned.

Nope. Please let me enjoy the holidays 🤪 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) December 22, 2020

While Xbox One players not making the jump to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S anytime soon will be elated to know the last-gen version of the game hasn't been canned, many hardcore Xbox fans were actually disappointed by Junyszek's reply, citing the resources it wastes, the game being held back by the Xbox One, and the hypothetical development issues caused by the piece of old hardware.

For the love of all things Halo, please tell me the team is watching the absolute disaster of Cyberpunk on gen 4 and immediately stopped development on last gen. — ThatOtherGuy_CA (@SaliferousStone) December 22, 2020

please go next gen exclusive, halo needs to utilize the full power of next gen since it is the flagship xbox franchise. The game needs to be technically impressive like all halos have been before. also it would be weird to release on last gen all the way in holiday 2021 — Caren Yes (@CarenYes1) December 23, 2020

Bad idea waste of resources — tim s (@metalisforever0) December 23, 2020

Halo Infinite is in development for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC and slated to release sometime during holiday 2021, which is to say sometime between October and December 2021.