Halo Infinite Fans Divided Over Subtle Gameplay Change

Halo Infinite has made a subtle gun change that has Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC players looking forward to the game divided. For what is more or less Halo 6, 343 Industries is making some major changes and upgrades to the series' formula, which includes dumping some fan-favorite and nostalgic features. For example, Halo Infinite won't have the classic shotgun nor dual-wielding. That said, fans have now noticed another subtle change that somehow everyone previously missed.

Taking to Reddit, one fan recently revealed that the visual ammo counter that the series is known for is gone and has been replaced with a numerical counter that you see in many other games of its ilk. Adding to this, the Reddit user expressed their hope that it will be back in the final game.

As you would expect, this observation, and the disappointment expressed about it, shot straight to the top of the Halo Reddit page. And judging by the comments, many players are disappointed to see this change.

"I like the old style. Hope it comes back. I like it on guns like shotgun, rockets, magnum, where clip size is low," reads one top comment. "I thought the visual ammo counter was cool and different," added another top comment.

While many are disappointed to see this latest change from 343 Industries, others have been a bit more receptive.

"I do like the style of showing ammo as an image, but a number is much easier to convey how much ammo you have left with just a glance," reads one top comment, while another adds: "I like the visual ammo but in terms of gameplay I prefer to see the number."

For now, it remains to be seen if Halo Infinite will have an option for those that prefer the old-style visual counter. So far, 343 Industries hasn't talked much about the game's HUD and whether or not it will be customizable.

Halo Infinite is set to release sometime late 2021 via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the upcoming sci-fi first-person shooter, click here. In the most recent and related news, some players are concerned the game is going to be delayed again.