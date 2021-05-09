New Halo Infinite Trailer Seemingly Teased

✖

A 343 Industries developer appears to be teasing a new Halo Infinite trailer, which you would presume is the game's E3 2021 trailer. We haven't seen the new Halo game since E3 2020 and its disastrous gameplay reveal. We've seen screenshots and little bits and pieces of the game, but nothing substantial or of extreme consequence. However, what has been teased and previewed has revealed that the game has made significant progress since last June. As a result, Halo fans are once again excited about the game and are eager to see more.

Earlier this month, 343 Industries confirmed that new gameplay footage will be shown off this summer. The developer hasn't specified when exactly this reveal will come, but you'd assume it will be at E3 2021, during Xbox's showcase.

Fast-forward and now a developer on the game is seemingly teasing a new trailer, or perhaps the aforementioned footage. Whatever the case, it has Halo fans excited.

Summary of my week: pic.twitter.com/wfX9WyWW9p — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) May 8, 2021

Unfortunately, this is all Staten teases, and right now there's no way to know what this is for. The assumption is it's for an E3 2021 trailer, but for now, this is just an assumption.

The tease comes on the back of some potentially bad news, not about the game, but its development. According to various reports, 343 Industries has been crunching hard on the game, partially due to the fact that the team was over-ambitious with the title and because the pandemic has disrupted the workflow.

