Halo Infinite Confirms New Gameplay Reveal This Summer

Although it was already somewhat of a given, developer 343 Industries has confirmed that it will have more to show of Halo Infinite from a gameplay perspective later on this summer. A specific window within the season as to when this reveal might occur hasn't been divulged by 343 just yet, but it seems as though we won't have to wait too much longer to get our first look at the highly-anticipated shooter in what has been close to a year.

The news of Halo Infinite receiving new gameplay footage over the summer was mentioned at the conclusion of the latest Inside Infinite blog for the month of April. 343's project lead Joseph Staten explained that while the team is happy to be able to continue sharing new images of Halo Infinite, it knows that what fans really want to see is gameplay. "While I hope you enjoyed this month’s 1,000-word screenshots, we know that game videos are worth at least 10,000 words," Staten said at the conclusion of the blog. "And the great news is that Summer i.e., game industry event season, is just around the corner—and there are glorious plans afoot. Stay tuned, Spartans!"

Again, the notion that Halo Infinite was set to be shown off again this summer was always expected, but this is the first time that 343 has specifically talked more about revealing more of the game at that time. Xbox as a whole has also already mentioned in the past that it has things cooking up behind the scenes for this summer as well. Not to mention, the publisher is already confirmed to be attending the digital iteration of E3 2021 in June. Whether or not Halo Infinite ends up reappearing in proximity to this event remains to be seen, but this seems like one potential time frame in which we could see more.

As a whole, Halo Infinite is still slated to release later this fall and will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you would like to keep up with our coverage as we move forward, you can follow along right here.

What are you hoping to see from Halo Infinite the next time that 343 Industries decides to show more gameplay off? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.