Longtime Halo Multiplayer Announcer Confirmed to Return for Halo Infinite

If you have ever played the multiplayer component of any Halo game, you're likely familiar with the voice of Jeff Steitzer. Dating all the way back to the first installment in the series, Steitzer has been the voice behind the announcer that you'll hear in a multiplayer match. So iconic refrains such as "Slayer", "Double Kill," and "Betrayal!" all came from the mouth of Steitzer over the year. Luckily, it has now been confirmed that Halo Infinite won't be without the talents of Steitzer once again as he'll be returning for the upcoming entry.

In a new edition #Ask343 that was released just recently, 343 Industries' lead audio technical designer Chase Thompson was asked about whether or not Steitzer could once again be expected to come back as the multiplayer announcer in Halo Infinite. "I can confirm that Jeff Steitzer will be back and we're super excited to see how fans enjoy the new VO for the multiplayer experience," Thompson said in a very straightforward manner. He also said that Steitzer's voice is one of the most recognizable sounds from all of Halo. "There's nothing better than hearing a classic 'Double Kill' from the announcer," he said.

The notion that Steitzer will once again be coming back to Halo Infinite perhaps isn't too shocking, but since he has been with the series since its inception, it's almost rare to see him still going strong two decades later. In a time where many developers associated with Halo have come and gone over the years, Steitzer remains as one of the longest-tenured people associated with the series, which is a pretty cool thing to boast.

Halo Infinite still doesn't have a release date, but the game is set to launch at some point later this fall. When it does arrive, it will be appearing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

How do you feel about this news? Are you happy to know that the multiplayer voice in Halo Infinite won't be different this time around? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to chat more about all things Halo.

[H/T GameSpot]