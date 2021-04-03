Halo Infinite Leak Reveals Mysterious Spartan Character

✖

A new leak has revealed a brand new and mysterious Halo Infinite character. The new Halo on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC is set to star Master Chief and feature other familiar faces, however, it will also have brand new characters, such as Spartan Griffin, who sounds like a somewhat prominent character, yet, right now, we know nothing about the character other than their name and what they look like.

Speaking during a recent episode of the Fadam And Friends Podcast, Actor Verlon Roberts revealed that he plays a character in the game named Spartan Griffin. Now, if you Google Search that name you'll come up with nothing because that character doesn't exist in the Halo universe, at least not yet. That said, speaking about the character, Roberts relays word of multiple recording/filming sessions, suggesting the character has, at the very least, an appreciable role in the game.

While searching the character on Google brings up nothing relevant, Halo fans thought the name sounded familiar, and it's because the character was part of the Mega Construx Halo Heroes Series 14 leak from back in February. This leak doesn't reveal anything about the character other than their appearance. And as you can see, the character boasts a purple set of armor.

Mega Construx Halo Heroes Series 14 is slowly leaking! So far we only got two figures so far, which is Spartan Trailblazer (Spartan Stone?) and Spartan Mark VII (Spartan Griffin?)

Ctedit: Target and thanks to travisz7963 for the information. pic.twitter.com/pL5FbcDDKq — Mega Construx News (@megabloksnews) February 4, 2021

For now, it remains to be seen who the heck Spartan Stone and Spartan Griffin are, but it looks like players will be meeting them during the Halo Infinite campaign.

