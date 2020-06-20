New Halo Infinite Tease Has Xbox Fans More Excited Than Ever for July

✖

Microsoft is going to finally reveal Halo Infinite gameplay this July. Despite the fact the game is releasing this year via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, we know next to nothing about the game, and we've only seen it twice, and neither time revealed much of anything. That said, Microsoft has promised this will change at the big Xbox Series X games event in July. And according, to the game's community director, Brian Jarrard, Halo Infinite has some big reveals in the chamber.

Taking to Twitter, Jarrard teased that E3 this year was going to be 343 Industries "big year to own the show." However, as you will know, the show was canned due to the coronavirus pandemic, delaying the proper reveal of Halo Infinite to July. That said, obviously, 343 Industries is packing some serious heat, heat that it will presumably still be packing come the aforementioned July event.

"I know it’s a trivial, meaningless thing given the state of this country and much more important issues... but in a parallel universe I’d be at e3 this week," said Jarrard. "I’m bummed. This was to be our big year to own the show. Missing all my industry friends and the annual shenanigans.

Of course, not only is Jarrard part of 343 industries, but he's their community director. In other words, his hype generating talk about the game should be taken with a grain of salt. However, despite some obvious bias, this hasn't stopped Halo and Xbox fans from getting excited. 343 Industries seems very confident about the game, and soon we will see and hear more about the title than the entirety of the last two years.

Halo Infinite is in development for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Barring any unexpected delay, it will release worldwide sometime this holiday season.

