Dark Horse Announces Halo: Legacy Collection

✖

Dark Horse Comics today announced a new collection of comics from the Halo franchise called Halo: Legacy Collection. The new collection brings the previously published Halo comics Halo Uprising, Halo: Helljumper, and Halo: Blood Line back into print. Halo: Legacy Collection is set to release later this year on August 11th for $19.99. The comics in the collection feature words by Brian Michael Bendis (Superman, Ultimate Spider-Man), Peter David (The Dark Tower: The Gunslinger Reborn, Spider-Man 2099), and Fred Van Lente (Conan the Avenger, Resurrectionists) as well as art from Alex Maleev (Infamous Iron Man, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.), Eric Nguyen (X, Gigantic), and Francis Portela (Black Panther, X-O Manowar) with colors by Matt Hollingsworth (Seven to Eternity, Tokyo Ghost), Jose Villarrubia (Sweet Tooth, Hungry Ghosts), June Chung (The Dreaming, Batman), and Ulises Arreola (Batgirl, Shadowman).

Notably, this marks the latest release of Halo comics that were previously published by Marvel Comics years and years ago. Dark Horse is also set to publish the original Halo Graphic Novel, also previously published by Marvel Comics, on August 11th as well. You can check out the full cover for Halo: Legacy Collection from Dark Horse Comics below:

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

Halo: Legacy Collection is set to release on August 11th for $19.99. As noted above, it includes the previously released comics Halo: Uprising, Halo: Helljumper, and Halo: Blood Line collected together and back in print for the first time in years. It is currently available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. As far as the Halo video games go, Halo Infinite is also set to release later this year though there is no definitive release date for the video game as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Halo franchise right here.

What do you think about the reveal of the Halo: Legacy Collection? Are you excited to pick it up later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!