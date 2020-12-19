Halo: The Master Chief Collection Update Teases Future Seasons

✖

Ever since Halo: Reach joined The Master Chief Collection later last year, the game has shifted into a mode where it doles out new content in different spans of time called Seasons. Since then, the game has had five different seasons transpire over the course of 2020, and as we move into 2021, it sounds like 343 Industries will be continuing with this format.

Detailed in a new blog on the Halo website, 343 outlined some of its initial plans that it has for The Master Chief Collection in the new year. Most notably amongst these plans is that the game will continue to see new Seasons arriving over the coming 12-months. 343 says it has a roadmap planned up through Season 10 for now with each of these Seasons lasting for two months in total. Whether or not this seasonal format will then continue after Season 10 has yet to be decided internally just yet.

The final MCC Dev Blog of 2020 has officially arrived! To recap the year’s events, we’ve got:

✅ MCC in 2020: By the Numbers

✅ A breakdown of the December Update

✅ Interviews with the dev team

✅ State of the Game

✅ And, a look ahead at 2021

🎁 https://t.co/47uUpyLGbH Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/LAOShIphWU — Halo (@Halo) December 15, 2020

When it comes to just what each season will focus on, well, that has yet to be divulged. Season 5, which is the next season rolling out in The Master Chief Collection, is said to include a few new pieces of armor for Halo: Reach in particular. The Halo 3 portion of MCC will also be getting some new customization options as well. As for seasons 6 through 10, it’s unknown at this time what might be in store.

Despite being over six years old, Halo: The Master Chief Collection has definitely had a second wind over the past few months. Not only has the entire game now been completed on the PC platform, but the collection was also recently optimized for Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X and S consoles. Even though Halo Infinite is surely the most noteworthy project in the works at 343 Industries right now, the company has continued to show that it is dedicated to MCC in a major way.

With so much news still to come on Halo: The Master Chief Collection in the new year, you can keep an eye on any future updates related to the game right here.

Are you still routinely playing Halo: The Master Chief Collection? And if so, how do you feel about this season format continuing? Let me know down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.