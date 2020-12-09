Halo Infinite Reveals First Look at Multiplayer

✖

Alongside announcing the new release window for Halo Infinite today, developer 343 Industries has given fans a new look at what to expect from the game’s multiplayer. Despite no actual gameplay footage being highlighted, what has been shared looks to be quite promising.

Broken down in a new blog post on the official Halo website, the multiplayer component of Infinite was shown off for the very first time. Earlier this year, 343 said that it would be sharing more information about multiplayer in the future, but this was before Halo Infinite itself was delayed to 2021. Luckily, we were still able to get a glimpse of what this aspect of the game might end up looking like.

One of the main portions of multiplayer that was highlighted in the blog came in the form of a look at an unnamed map from the game. 343 developers talked about how important it was for all maps and locales in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer to not only be stunning from a visual standpoint, but also stressed that the game must run at 60 frames per second when doing so. Speaking more to that first point, however, the studio said that additional time that it now has to work on the game has led to lots of polish with the graphics.

The other big component of multiplayer that was spotlighted then involved customization. Before customization ever became a staple in nearly all multiplayer titles, Halo was at the forefront when it came to letting players dictate their own in-game look in great depth. This aspect seems to be ever-present in Halo Infinite, too.

Some of the team members explained that armor customization in Infinite will be far better compared to what was seen in Halo 5. Part of this is because of a new “coating” system which will allow even more depth than ever before when it comes to detailing your own character’s model. The new system will break away from the tried and true "primary" and "secondary" color scheme format that has been in the series for a long time. That said, the changes seem to be worth it as the new armor sets that were highlighted look quite sleek.

Even though 343 still hasn’t shown off multiplayer in action, from a visuals perspective, Halo Infinite seems to be looking a lot better than the last time we saw it. Hopefully, that ends up holding true when the finished product ends up arriving.

Halo Infinite is set to release on Xbox One, PC, and the new Xbox Series X and S consoles when it drops next year in Fall 2021. In the lead up to launch day, you can follow all of our news coverage on the title right here.

So do you think the additional wait for Halo Infinite will be worth it? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter @MooreMan12 with your thoughts.