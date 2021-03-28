Halo's Master Chief Actor Reveals Which Scene Was "Most Special" to Perform

✖

The longtime voice actor behind Master Chief in the Halo series of video games has revealed what scene resonated with him the most when he recorded it. Although the Halo franchise as a whole is filled with moments that are packed with powerfully emotional moments, the one that the actor liked the most comes from an entry that isn't often thought of as a fan-favorite.

Steve Downes, who has been the voice of Master Chief dating all the way back to Halo: Combat Evolved, recently shared on Twitter that one of the final scenes in Halo 4 was the one that made the biggest impact on him. The scene specifically is the one where Master Chief and Cortana get to meet face to face for the first time. Not long after they meet, though, Cortana then has to depart and leaves Chief by himself. "I’m so glad you guys liked this scene," Downes expressed in response to the official Halo account on Twitter that shared a clip from the moment. "It was the most special for me of all the recordings I’ve done as The Chief."

I’m so glad you guys liked this scene. It was the most special for me of all the recordings I’ve done as The Chief — Steve Downes (@SteveDownes117) March 24, 2021

While this is Downes' favorite scene featuring Master Chief so far, perhaps that all will change later this year. Once again, Downes will be returning to the franchise to play Chief once again in Halo Infinite. Although we haven't seen (or more specifically, heard) that much of Downes yet in Infinite, in all likelihood, his ensuing performance should be as great as we have come to expect from the veteran actor over the years.

As for when Halo Infinite will release, the game is set to arrive later this fall on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Until then, you can keep up with all of our future coverage on the title right here.

What's your own favorite scene in the history of Halo? Let me know your answer either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.