Halo Star Pablo Schreiber Tells Gamers "Come on Back and See the Differences" Between Season 1 and 2

Halo star Pablo Schreiber believes the show has massively improved with its second season. Halo is arguably Paramount+'s biggest TV show possibly outside of Star Trek. It packs a massive budget, is part of one of the biggest video game franchises in the world, and was a big commercial success in its first season. Season 1 did draw a lot of criticisms for how much it differed from the games and some fans took issue with how Master Chief was portrayed for a variety of reasons. However, it has been 2 years since then and it appears season 2 will be a big step up for those who love the games and maybe didn't enjoy the first season.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion with press for Halo season 2, Master Chief actor Pablo Schreiber was asked specifically what he'd like to say to gamers about season 2. The actor was pretty candid noting that there was a lot of feedback from the first season and he has been pushing extremely hard to make sure they make the best show that they possibly can and do the franchise justice.

"As far as what to say to gamers, come on back and see the differences between Season 1 and Season 2 and see if you like it," he said. "And as far as the feedback that came in, it was massive and across the board. The show was incredibly well received internationally as well as domestically, but the numbers we did internationally for Paramount Plus are off the charts and insane. So, we're pretty happy with where we landed in terms of feedback and in terms of business that we did for the network. And now, it's about creating the kind of show that we all can be the most proud of and that's a mission that I never give up on. I'm going to push that until I die or until I'm asked to leave. I want to make the best show possible, and I want to try to surround myself with people that are helping do that."

Actor Kate Kennedy echoed a lot of Schreiber's sentiments, citing season 2 showrunner David Wiener as a helpful addition to the show in its sophomore outing.

"I think David's done a good job this season of establishing and developing the characters that we already know, and then he's brought in some new characters, and I think the gamers will be happy with certain specifics within this series," she said. "I can't reveal what they are, but there are things that they'll recognize."

However, not all criticisms will be addressed. Halo fans took issue with the fact that Master Chief frequently takes off his helmet in the show, something that never happens on-camera in the games. Many felt this took away from the character's mystique and stoicism, but Schreiber has made it clear that his unmasked face is here to stay.

"Well, that one you'll have to get used to," Schreiber said during a press interview at a Halo Season 2 visit. "We established that the first episode. That was going to happen. That's what our show's about. It's about exploring the dynamic between John and Master Chief. So if you're not on board with that one, you might as well give up."