Halo Star Pablo Schreiber Says Season 1's Master Chief Sex Scene "Was a Huge Mistake"

Master Chief himself, Pablo Schreiber, has said that he believes the Halo TV show's decision to make the character have a sexual encounter with a Covenant spy wasn't the right one. With Season 1 of Halo, many longtime fans of the video game series found themselves divided by the direction that the series took. Not only was Master Chief's removal of his helmet one major sticking point, but the protagonist's romantic relationship with the character Makee proved to be one step that many found was too far. Now, Schreiber himself has made it clear that he agreed with fans on this latter element and he tried to keep it from happening.

In a new conversation with SFX (via GamesRadar), Schreiber said that the sexual relationship that ended up developing between Master Chief and Makee in Season 1 wasn't what he personally wanted. Schreiber acknowledged that even though he doesn't write the scripts for Halo, he "fought against" the idea of the sex scene during the production phase. At the end of the day, Schreiber's preferred course for the series isn't what played out, but it's clear that the Master Chief actor didn't like every decision that was made as part of Season 1.

"The decision to make the connection between Makee and John a romantic connection was a huge mistake," Schreiber said. "I felt it was a huge mistake at the time and I argued against it and fought against it. But I am who I am. I don't write the scripts. I only give my opinion. It wasn't listened to."

Moving forward, it remains to be seen if Season 2 of Halo will be more in line with what fans of the video game series would expect from a TV show adaptation. Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer to find out as Season 2 of Halo is set to premiere on Paramount+ in just a few short weeks on February 8. Season 2 will consist of eight episodes in total and will begin with a two-episode kick-off.