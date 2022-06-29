Halo: The Master Chief Collection Adds Fall Guys Item

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is getting some Fall Guys swag, something that may come as a bit of a surprise to fans of the iconic sci-fi franchise. Although the Halo series has a good sense of humor and can poke fun at itself, a Fall Guys crossover is certainly a unique angle. If anything, it would make more sense to put Halo gear in Fall Guys, but 343 Industries has opted to bring the Beans into its world. Fall Guys came to Xbox for the first time earlier this month when the game became free-to-play, giving Xbox users a chance to finally enjoy the game that took the world by storm in the summer of 2020.

To celebrate, 343 Industries has added a Fall Guys Halo 3 back attachment into Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It gives players a chubby little spartan on their back, in the style of a Fall Guys character. Players can get the back attachment at any time by simply logging in to The Master Chief Collection and finding the new cosmetic item in their inventory. If you want to rep the Halo world in Fall Guys, you'll have the chance to do that soon as well. Fall Guys will have the opportunity to unlock Grunt, Arbiter, and Master Chief skins in the game from June 30th – July 4th by completing challenges in an event known as Spartan Showdown. It's also expected that players will also be able to purchase these skins when they periodically appears in the game's store from time to time.

Bean-117 reporting for duty! Celebrate the heroic partnership of Halo and Fall Guys with this fun Halo 3 back attachment in MCC. Log in anytime to find it in your inventory! pic.twitter.com/RIThyGRfZI — Halo (@Halo) June 29, 2022

Even though Fall Guys is published by Epic Games, it's fun to see this kind of crossover. It seems safe to say that Xbox is trying to promote the battle royale-esque title as much as possible now that it's on its platform and it's doing a very good job of that. The launch of the free-to-play version of the game is the start of an all-new era of Fall Guys, but it remains to be seen what exactly that future entails.

Fall Guys is out now on all major platforms. Let me know what you think of this crossover in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.