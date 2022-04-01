Halo TV Series Episode 2 Teases Arrival of Cortana

It seems like Cortana’s arrival is imminent in the Halo TV series. The new Halo series has made some notable changes to the story. It isn’t a direct adaptation of any specific game or story from the Halo world, it largely focuses on the characters and general lore more than anything else. With that said, fans of the games have been taken aback by things like Master Chief revealing his face to the audience. Although he takes his helmet off in the games and books, his face has never been visible to the audience. In yet another change from the games, Cortana is not with Chief from the get-go.

With that said, it seems like Cortana is about to be part of the show. She has already been seen in some of the trailers for the Halo TV series, so her inclusion is expected, it’s just a matter of when. Episode 2 of Halo suggests she will likely be properly introduced in episode 3. Following Master Chief going AWOL in the first episode, the UNSC began to reckon with how they could ever trust him again should he return. Halsey mentions she has been developing an AI known as Cortana which would keep Spartans mentally in check. The UNSC would be able to use AI like Cortana to upgrade and have more control over its Spartans. A panel of UNSC personnel raised ethical concerns of dehumanizing Master Chief and a vague mention of a cloning process for the AI, but ultimately seemed on board with the idea.

At the end of the second episode, Halsey opens a pod with a woman inside it, which appears to be a physical manifestation of Cortana. As of right now, it remains to be seen just how much Cortana will resemble her in-game counterpart. The Halo show did enlist Cortana’s video game actress, Jen Taylor, for the character in the show, so she will sound just like she does in the games.

