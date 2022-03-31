Halo TV Series: Episode 2 "Unbound" Recap

✖

Following their daring escape from the UNSC at the end of episode 1, Halo's second episode, titled "Unbound," starts off with a flashback 22-years in the past that sees Master Chief (aka John) struggling to make a decision associated with a fellow Spartan. John leaves the confines of his UNSC facility and meets up with Soren, who is looking to desert the military group. After Soren attempts to convince John to leave the UNSC with him, John threatens to shoot him if he doesn't return to base. Soren ends up appealing to John's emotions before John eventually agrees to let Soren walk before informing UNSC higher-ups of what has transpired.

Back in the present, after escaping the clutches of the UNSC, Master Chief and Kwan land on a small colony called Rubble. Here, Chief reunites with Soren, who has clearly created a life for himself on the outer reaches of the universe along with many others after leaving the UNSC. Master Chief ends up meeting Soren's wife and son before opening up about the artifact that he found on Madrigal. Additionally, he stresses that he's looking for a place for Kwan to hide.

On the Covenant base known as High Charity, we're introduced to many of the leaders of the Alien race and learn more about their plans. After speaking with an Elite that was present at the battle of Madrigal, Covenant leaders learn that the artifact that Master Chief obtained is a keystone that the race has been searching quite some time for. Makee, who is a human that was raised by Covenant leaders, decides that she will be the one to chase down the keystone that Chief now holds in his possession.

On Reach, UNSC leaders take inventory following the events that played out with Master Chief. Dr. Halsey, the creator of the Spartans, stresses that Master Chief going AWOL was only because his mind wasn't stable. As such, she suggests that a new AI known as Cortana be given to Spartans as a way to keep them in line with UNSC orders. Although hesitant, UNSC leaders agree that Halsey can look to implement Cortana with Master Chief as a sort of trial run for the program.

After learning more about the artifact that Chief has, Soren introduces him to Reth, a man who is said to potentially know more about its power. Reth makes Master Chief interact with the keystone once again, which causes a large ring to appear. In horror of what he's seen, Reth tells Chief that the ring will bring about, "The end of life as we know it." He also tells Master Chief that he's something greater than what he believes he is and tells him that he is able to prevent the ring from bringing about this catastrophe.

Knowing that the stakes have now become much greater, Master Chief takes the artifact and decides to return to the UNSC on Reach. He also leaves Kwan behind with Soren at the Rubble, telling her that she'll be safe at the locale.

Once reaching the UNSC, Master Chief hands over the keystone to Halsey. Chief, who is then put into the brig for his previous actions, talks to Halsey about the importance of the artifact after she has had time to inspect it. Master Chief explains that the artifact has caused him to have emotions that he hasn't felt in a long period of time. In turn, Halsey comforts Chief before the episode ends with a tease of Cortana's forthcoming arrival.

Halo is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Season One is set to last for nine episodes with new episodes releasing every Thursday.