Halo Battle Royale Game Reportedly Canceled at Xbox

A new report has claimed that Xbox has recently canceled an upcoming game in the Halo franchise. Since Bungie ended its run on the Halo series well over a decade ago, 343 Industries has been the studio behind Xbox's largest property and has developed games such as Halo 4, Halo 5, and the most recent Halo Infinite. Despite having the primary keys to the Halo series, studio Certain Affinity announced back in 2022 that it was teaming up with 343 to create a new Halo game of some sort. Now, nearly two years after this announcement, new reports have asserted that this project has now been scrapped.

Speaking on the latest episode of the XboxEra Podcast, insider Nick Baker said that he has heard from sources that this Halo game at Certain Affinity, which was seemingly codenamed Tatanka, has now been canceled completely. Previous rumors claimed that Tatanka was meant to be a battle royale game set within the Halo universe, which is something that many Xbox fans have been requesting for years. Despite this excitement from the Xbox community for such a game, it seems that this title will now never see the light of day.

Moving forward, it's hard to know what this means for the Halo series overall. While it has found its footing in recent months, Halo Infinite had a very troubled development that was followed by a rough launch back in 2021. Since that time, many reports and rumors have circled about what is transpiring within 343 Industries and Xbox. Some of these reports have indicated that 343 will be scrapping its Slipspace engine in favor of Unreal Engine for future Halo titles. For now, it's not known when a new Halo game may come about, but the cancellation of this title from Certain Affinity suggests that it may be some time before we see anything new from Master Chief.

