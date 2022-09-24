Halo Infinite Devs Tease Rumored Multiplayer Mode as "Something Big and New"

Halo Infinite's got something "big and new" on the way according to Certain Affinity, a studio working with 343 Industries on the latest Halo game. Certain Affinity is exceptionally limited in what it can say about the project, according to the developers heading up the studio, but whatever it is, it's new for the Halo franchise overall. That itself feeds into speculation that Certain Affinity's work is going towards a long-rumored battle royale mode, but that itself hasn't been confirmed yet either.

Certain Affinity is no stranger to working on Halo games itself given that it's spent over 15 years collaborating with Halo creators on various initiatives, and in April of this year, it was confirmed that the studio would be working on Halo Infinite, too. Given past work that Certain Affinity has done on DOOM and Halo games overall as well as Halo's affinity towards multiplayer itself, it follows that this would be a multiplayer project of some sort. Certain Affinity CEO Max Hoberman wouldn't even confirm that in a recent interview with VentureBeat, but Hoberman did offer some teases about the project.

"The biggest thing we're doing that's public right now, for more than two years now we've been working on Halo Infinite doing something that–they're very prescriptive about what we can say," Hoberman said. "But we're doing something unannounced, and we're doing lead development on that unannounced thing, from conception and design. It's something big and new for the franchise. But I can't say any more about it. That's our single largest project of our three projects currently. We have close to 100 developers working on that."

Given that this has been teased as the largest project Certain Affinity is working on, speculations about this being a battle royale mode have expectedly reignited once more. Neither 343 Industries nor Certain Affinity have mentioned anything about that genre, however.

Assuming it performs well, a battle royale mode for Halo Infinite would be a boon for the game and would deliver on months of requests from the community. Considering what's been going on with the game in recent months, it'd be a welcome announcement, too. Game modes being removed due to low player counts, departures of Halo developers, and canceled features have made up the recent gauntlet of Halo Infinite announcements.