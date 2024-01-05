New Halo Miniatures Game Announced

A Halo miniatures game is on the way. Today, Mantic Games announced plans to release a new Halo miniatures game, with the game launching in September 2024. Details about the game were light, but the game will features Spartans in skirmish combat meant to hearken back to Halo multiplayer games. According to Dicebreaker, the game will use a larger 40mm scale for its miniatures, but no details were provided about gameplay or system. As a note, Mantic Games also publishes Firefight, a sci-fi focused miniatures skirmish game.

"We are thrilled to team up with Mantic Games to bring a new Halo tabletop game to fans in 2024", said John Friend, Head of Halo and Xbox Consumer Products, in a press release announcing the new game. "Mantic is a leader in tabletop gaming, and their quality and experience show through in all their work. I'm most excited in this case about their passion for the Halo franchise and for bringing Halo gameplay to tabletop gaming in an incredibly authentic way."

"We're extremely excited to be partnering with 343 Industries on bringing Halo to tabletops everywhere", said Ronnie Renton, CEO and founder of Mantic Games. "Having a firefight play out on the table while moving Spartans in and out of cover connects players to the action in a new and special way. We have a thrilling and competitive game, from a passionate team of talented sculptors, artists, and designers who have been building an incredible Halo experience."

This marks the second time that a Halo miniatures game has been attempted. Spartan Games published a Halo: Fleet Battles game that focused on space combat, an area of Halo not really focused on in the video games.

Expect more details about the new unnamed Halo miniatures game in the coming months.