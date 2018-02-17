Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics Trophy List Revealed

The trophy list for Hi-Rez Studios’ Smite spin-off called Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics has been revealed before the game’s release.
As the name suggests, Hand of the Gods is a tactical turn-based game that includes the same familiar gods and deities that are found in Smite. Zeus, Odin, and other characters are all part of the game that’s now known to offer a platinum trophy.
Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics is scheduled to release on Feb. 20, but you can plan out your trophy-hunting with the full list below:
Platinum
- The God Hand
- You have acquired all Trophies! Congratulations!
Gold
- Unbreakable
- Win a game with your Summoning Stone at 25 or more health
- Bank Heist
- Aquire a gold card in your hand that is owned by your opponent (excludes Training Mode)
Silver
- Arcane Magnificence Master
- Play 200 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Divine Spawner Master
- Spawn or deploy 200 God cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Massacre Master
- Kill 200 units (excludes Training Mode)
- Escaped the Cycle
- Win 50 games with Ganesha (excludes Training Mode)
- Death Touch
- Win 50 games with Ah Puch (excludes Training Mode)
- Roma Invicta
- Win 50 matches with Bellona (excludes Training Mode)
- Guardian of the Heavens
- Win 50 matches with Nu Wa (excludes Training Mode)
- Praise the Sun
- Win 50 matches with Ra (excludes Training Mode)
- For Valhalla
- Win 50 matches with Odin
- Olympian
- Win 50 matches with Zeus
- All that Glitters Master
- Open 200 gold card packs
- Apotheosis Master
- Play 200 matches
- Domination Master
- Win 200 matches
- Grand Champion
- Retire an arena run with 12 wins and 0 losses
Bronze
- Leave No Survivors
- Win with no opponent units remaining on the battlefield (excludes Training Mode)
- Stone Breaker
- Deal 1000 damage to Summoning Stones (excludes Training Mode)
- Uncontrolled Power
- Deal 50 damage in a single match (excludes Training Mode)
- The Hunter
- Kill 100 Beasts (excludes Training Mode)
- Pick a Card, Any Card
- Discover 50 cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Overwhelming Force
- Win a game by turn 5
- Run the Gauntlet
- Play 50 Gauntlet matches
- The Long Journey
- Complete 25 quests
- Divine Spawner Adept
- Spawn or deploy 100 God cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Divine Spawner Intermediate
- Spawn or deploy 50 God cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Massacre Adept
- Kill 100 units (excludes Training Mode)
- Divine Spawner Novice
- Spawn or deploy 10 God cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Arcane Magnificence Adept
- Play 100 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Arcane Magnificence Intermediate
- Play 50 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Arcane Magnificence Novice
- Play 10 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)
- Domination Novice
- Win 10 matches
- Massacre Intermediate
- Kill 50 units (excludes Training Mode)
- Massacre Novice
- Kill 10 units
- All that Glitters Adept
- Open 100 gold card packs
- All that Glitters Intermediate
- Open 50 gold card packs
- All that Glitters Novice
- Open 10 gold card packs
- Apotheosis Adept
- Play 100 matches
- Apotheosis Intermediate
- Play 50 matches
- Apotheosis Novice
- Play 10 matches
- Domination Adept
- Win 100 matches
- Domination Intermediate
- Win 50 matches
- Paper Cut
- Open 50 card packs