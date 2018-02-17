Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics Trophy List Revealed

The trophy list for Hi-Rez Studios’ Smite spin-off called Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics has been revealed before the game’s release.

As the name suggests, Hand of the Gods is a tactical turn-based game that includes the same familiar gods and deities that are found in Smite. Zeus, Odin, and other characters are all part of the game that’s now known to offer a platinum trophy.

Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics is scheduled to release on Feb. 20, but you can plan out your trophy-hunting with the full list below:

Platinum

The God Hand You have acquired all Trophies! Congratulations!



Gold

Unbreakable Win a game with your Summoning Stone at 25 or more health

Bank Heist Aquire a gold card in your hand that is owned by your opponent (excludes Training Mode)



Silver

Arcane Magnificence Master Play 200 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)

Divine Spawner Master Spawn or deploy 200 God cards (excludes Training Mode)

Massacre Master Kill 200 units (excludes Training Mode)

Escaped the Cycle Win 50 games with Ganesha (excludes Training Mode)

Death Touch Win 50 games with Ah Puch (excludes Training Mode)

Roma Invicta Win 50 matches with Bellona (excludes Training Mode)

Guardian of the Heavens Win 50 matches with Nu Wa (excludes Training Mode)

Praise the Sun Win 50 matches with Ra (excludes Training Mode)

For Valhalla Win 50 matches with Odin

Olympian Win 50 matches with Zeus

All that Glitters Master Open 200 gold card packs

Apotheosis Master Play 200 matches

Domination Master Win 200 matches

Grand Champion Retire an arena run with 12 wins and 0 losses



Bronze

Leave No Survivors Win with no opponent units remaining on the battlefield (excludes Training Mode)

Stone Breaker Deal 1000 damage to Summoning Stones (excludes Training Mode)

Uncontrolled Power Deal 50 damage in a single match (excludes Training Mode)

The Hunter Kill 100 Beasts (excludes Training Mode)

Pick a Card, Any Card Discover 50 cards (excludes Training Mode)

Overwhelming Force Win a game by turn 5

Run the Gauntlet Play 50 Gauntlet matches

The Long Journey Complete 25 quests

Divine Spawner Adept Spawn or deploy 100 God cards (excludes Training Mode)

Divine Spawner Intermediate Spawn or deploy 50 God cards (excludes Training Mode)

Massacre Adept Kill 100 units (excludes Training Mode)

Divine Spawner Novice Spawn or deploy 10 God cards (excludes Training Mode)

Arcane Magnificence Adept Play 100 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)

Arcane Magnificence Intermediate Play 50 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)

Arcane Magnificence Novice Play 10 Spell cards (excludes Training Mode)

Domination Novice Win 10 matches

Massacre Intermediate Kill 50 units (excludes Training Mode)

Massacre Novice Kill 10 units

All that Glitters Adept Open 100 gold card packs

All that Glitters Intermediate Open 50 gold card packs

All that Glitters Novice Open 10 gold card packs

Apotheosis Adept Play 100 matches

Apotheosis Intermediate Play 50 matches

Apotheosis Novice Play 10 matches

Domination Adept Win 100 matches

Domination Intermediate Win 50 matches

Paper Cut Open 50 card packs



[PlayStation Lifestyle & PSN Profiles]