New Harry Potter Game Hogwarts Legacy Announced

Sony’s big PlayStation 5 showcase included an unexpected appearance from Warner Bros. with the announcement of a new Harry Potter game called Hogwarts Legacy. This new Harry Potter game comes from Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. and appears to be the game that leaked before and has long thought to be in development. The game has been confirmed for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms, and it’s scheduled to release in 2021.

The Harry Potter game is indeed an RPG as previous leaks suggested, but it’s not going to feature the same sorts of characters that we’ve seen in the main Harry Potter novels and movies. Instead, it’ll be set in the 1800s with players controlling a student who once again has great importance bestowed upon them.

“Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s,” a preview of the game from the Warner Bros. site said. “Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic.”

In an overview of the gameplay we saw teases of from the trailer, Warner Bros. said players will be able to travel through “familiar and new locations” while customizing their characters. The typical array of wizarding activities like casting spells and crafting potions will also be available. “Fantastic beats” will also play a part in the game with numerous such beasts featured in the trailer. Warner Bros. added that there will be a talent system in play that ties into the RPG mechanics and will allow players to customize and upgrade their wizards.

Given how some of the characters we’ve come to know from the Harry Potter franchise are quite literally timeless, it’s likely we may end up seeing some familiar characters in the game even though its set hundreds of years before the main books and movies.

Hogwarts Legacy is releasing in 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.