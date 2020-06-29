New Harry Potter Game Details Reportedly Revealed

Despite the fact that developers won't actually confirm its existence, it appears that highly-anticipated open world Harry Potter game is most definitely a thing that's happening. There have been reports and rumors about this new Harry Potter game for a quite a while, but Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has yet to acknowledge that it really exists. Fortunately, some folks working on the game have anonymously opened up about what they've got up their sleeves.

This role-playing game, which turns players into wizards and witches at Hogwarts, is looking to be a pretty massive adventure. On Monday morning, Bloomberg published a piece about the upcoming game in which a couple of people working on the project confirm its existence and offer a few details.

The Harry Potter game is in development at the WB-owned studio Avalanche Software, which is located in Salt Lake City, Utah. The anonymous employees claim that the game will be released late next year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. They also confirmed that the footage leak from 2018 was indeed real, but that many of the rumors that have arrived since are false. The version of the game in the footage leak was very early, so things have changed quite a bit since then.

There is some worry amongst those attached to the game that the excitement for it has dwindled a bit, given the recent controversy surrounding Harry Potter author and creator J.K. Rowling. Given Rowling's transphobic rhetoric on social media, some fans have already voiced their intent to stop giving money to the franchise.

"Based on what I've seen from fans, I do believe that Rowling's comments have had some effect on the level of excitement they have for the Harry Potter RPG or other upcoming content." MuggleNet managing editor Felicia Grady told Bloomberg. "We've seen comments from fans who no longer with to support Rowling or the brand financially."

Of course, there's also the issue of the pandemic to deal with. The report reveals that Warner Bros. intended on announcing the Harry Potter game at E3 earlier this month, but since the event was cancelled due to the pandemic, the developers opted to wait.

Are you hoping to see the Harry Potter game stay the course and arrive next year? Let us know in the comments!

