Harry Potter Gets a Talisman Board Game

Harry Potter and his friends and foes are coming to the world of Talisman. The Op Games has announced Talisman: Harry Potter Edition, which couples the popular and long-running game Talisman with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. In the game, players choose one of eight characters who are aligned with either the Order of the Phoenix or the Death Eaters. Players then race around Hogwarts collecting various Objects, Skills, and Followers while seeking out the Deathly Hallows. The game ends when players reach the center of the board and either present Voldemort with a Deathly Hallows or use it to destroy Voldemort once and for all.

The eight characters players can choose from include Harry Potter, Minerva McGonagall, Rubeus Hagrid, Albus Dumbledore, Draco Malfory, Lucius Malfoy, Bellatrix LeStrange, and Peter Pettigrew. Each character has its own abilities and advantages, along with distinct statblocks. Many other Harry Potter-related characters and items appear as followers that can boost the abilities and stats of certain characters or as enemies that need to be defeated along the way. Various cards in the game use images from the Harry Potter series of movies.

The original Talisman game was released in 1983 and is a fantasy-themed game that sees players progress through three rings of spaces, each of which have different difficulty levels. Players make checks using 6-sided dice and add their stat score to determine whether a check is successful or a failure. Players boost their stats using items and followers, but they can only reach the inner-most ring of play by collecting a Talisman. The Op Games has released several variations of Talisman in recent years, including a Batman-themed version.

The board game comes with nine sculpted figures - one for each of the player characters along with a Voldemort piece. Also included are 100 Encounter cards, 21 Purchase cards, 24 Spell cards, 3 Hallows cards, 2 Ferret cards, 4 six-sided dice, 36 Fate tokens, 20 Galleon tokens, and an Advantage token.

Talisman: Harry Potter Edition is meant for two to six players, and has a 90-minute gameplay time. The game will retail for $59.99 and will be released on September 28th. Pre-orders are available right here directly from The Op.

