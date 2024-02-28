New Helldivers 2 Update Released Across PS5 and PC
Arrowhead continues to make key fixes to Helldivers 2.
The latest update for Helldivers 2 has been released across PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. Since launching just a few weeks back, developer Arrowhead Studios has continued to release a litany of updates for its hit co-op shooter at a regular cadence. Now, that trend has resulted in another new patch that looks to rectify a number of problems that players across PlayStation and PC have been complaining about.
Downloadable at this very moment, Helldivers 2 update 1.000.13 is almost entirely dedicated to bug fixes. Arrowhead has tweaks certain in-game issues that have been resulting in crashes, missing text, and premium currency not appearing as they should. Additionally, the studio also outlined all of the other errors that it currently is aware of in Helldivers 2 and has promised to resolve these issues in a future update.
To get a look at everything that has been changed with this new update for Helldivers 2, you can find the extensive patch notes and other known issues attached below.
Helldivers 2 Update 1.000.13 Patch Notes
Fixes
- Improved: login speed and error messages on PS5
- Improved: support for AZERTY keyboards by allowing the Ship HUD shortcuts to be rebound
- Fixed: Super Credits not showing up after purchase or collection
- Fixed: Premium Warbond not being accessible after purchase
- Fixed: crash which could occur when a player changed their rank or title
- Fixed: missing text in HUD for Acquisitions and Social menus
- Fixed: crash which could occur while browsing missions.
- Fixed: unlimited stratagem use glitch which occurred after an AFK kick
- Fixed: missing equipment issues after an AFK kick
- Fixed: purple question marks appearing after an AFK kick
Known Issues
- New Personal Orders are not showing.
- Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time.
- Players can become disconnected during play.
- Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed.
- Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers.
- Pick-up of certain objects in-game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.
- Some games would not be joinable by others for a short period of time during heavy load.
- Other unknown behaviors may occur.
- Japanese VO is missing from intro cutscene and Ship TV.
- Armor values for light/medium/heavy armor do not currently function as intended.