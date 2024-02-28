New Helldivers 2 Update Released Across PS5 and PC

The latest update for Helldivers 2 has been released across PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. Since launching just a few weeks back, developer Arrowhead Studios has continued to release a litany of updates for its hit co-op shooter at a regular cadence. Now, that trend has resulted in another new patch that looks to rectify a number of problems that players across PlayStation and PC have been complaining about.

Downloadable at this very moment, Helldivers 2 update 1.000.13 is almost entirely dedicated to bug fixes. Arrowhead has tweaks certain in-game issues that have been resulting in crashes, missing text, and premium currency not appearing as they should. Additionally, the studio also outlined all of the other errors that it currently is aware of in Helldivers 2 and has promised to resolve these issues in a future update.

To get a look at everything that has been changed with this new update for Helldivers 2, you can find the extensive patch notes and other known issues attached below.

Helldivers 2 Update 1.000.13 Patch Notes

Fixes

Improved: login speed and error messages on PS5



Improved: support for AZERTY keyboards by allowing the Ship HUD shortcuts to be rebound



Fixed: Super Credits not showing up after purchase or collection



Fixed: Premium Warbond not being accessible after purchase



Fixed: crash which could occur when a player changed their rank or title



Fixed: missing text in HUD for Acquisitions and Social menus



Fixed: crash which could occur while browsing missions.



Fixed: unlimited stratagem use glitch which occurred after an AFK kick



Fixed: missing equipment issues after an AFK kick



Fixed: purple question marks appearing after an AFK kick



Known Issues