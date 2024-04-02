Helldivers 2 Players Discover New Robot Enemies

Earlier today, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios dropped a chunky new update that raised the level cap to 150, alongside a host of other changes. Most of these were documented in the update's patch notes, but Arrowhead also likes to drop unannounced content into Helldivers 2 to help build up hype for future updates. A few weeks ago, the team started to seed random players' games with flying Terminids. It appears that the Helldivers 2 team is up to its old tricks, but this time teasing a brand-new Automatons, the robot faction that players have been warring against since the game launched.

Helldivers 2 Players Sport New Automatons

As you can see in the Reddit post above, one of the new Automatons that's been spotted in Helldivers 2 is a massive new walker tank. The player who posted it to the official Helldivers 2 subreddit noted that it came equipped with a cannon and laser mini-guns. It also spawned Devastators when attacked, making it an even tougher enemy to take down. In the comments, other players noted that this isn't an easy enemy to take down. One player said it "took a rail orbital to the face without losing stride." They also said that the enemy, which is called a "Factory Strider" in-game, didn't spawn until extraction. That's a tough way to end a mission in Helldivers 2.

However, the Strider isn't the only new enemy spotted in Helldivers 2 after the new patch. Players on Reddit have also spotted a flying Automaton. These seem to attack in packs and fire rocket missiles and lasers at you from the air. With all of these new air enemies taking to the skies, it might not be long before Helldivers get access to better armaments for ground-to-air combat. Either way, Arrowhead's continued use of secret content is doing a great job of building up hype around Helldivers 2, and we'll likely only see more of it in the future.

Helldivers 2 April 2nd Update

In addition to the previously mentioned level cap increase, the new Helldivers 2 update actually includes quite a bit of new content compared to some of the other recent updates Arrowhead has released. The team has released a chunk of balance changes, notably buffing the Arc Thrower after fixing several of the problems players were having with Arc weapons. They've also given fire damage another buff making weapons like the flamethrower much more powerful. Finally, Arrowhead has added new Planetary Hazards, including blizzards and sandstorms.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC. It's been a few weeks since the first post-launch Warbond was released, meaning that we'll likely start to hear about what's coming next later this month. Hopefully, that next update includes the game's rumored third faction.