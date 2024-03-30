Helldivers 2 Discovery Reveals Your Favorite Weapon May Leave You at a Huge Disadvantage

A new Helldivers 2 discovery has revealed that your favorite weapon may actually be leaving you at a huge disadvantage. With Helldivers 2, PS5 and PC players have a variety of weapons and strategies to deploy. Some of these weapons and strategies are good, some are bad, and even more are somewhere in between. That said, if you are a helldiver using lots of fire, you may want to rethink your game plan.

The top post on the Helldivers 2 Reddit page right now is a post, complete with video evidence, that shows that burning damgage deals zero damage when you are not the host of the game. If you are the host of the game, incendiary is quite effective, however, if you are not the host, it is useless.

Right now, the issue has not been confirmed by developer Arrowhead Game Studios and it is unclear if it is limited to PC or an issue on PS5 as well. Whatever the case, if you have been using the flamethrower or the napalm strike or the incendiary shotgun or some of the other options, and have noticed damage inconsistencies, this may be the culprit.

While this not a confirmed issue, there is quite clearly something here. Given that it is the weekend, it is unlikely we will get a comment from Arrowhead today or tomorrow, but there could be more information on this next week. In the meantime, we will be sure to keep you updated when and if more information about the issue surfaces. Until then, it may be wise to avoid using fire.

"This makes so much sense I used to run napalm/gas combo and just toss them on breaches. Definetely was curious why sometimes bugs would be on fire and just shrug it off," reads one comment on the post above. "Definitely explains why I've been lit on fire but took no damage from weapons like the fire shotgun," reads a second comment.

