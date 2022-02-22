Warhammer 40K Releases Video of Henry Cavill Living His Best Life

Henry Cavill had himself quite a day at Warhammer World last week. Games Workshop has released a new video of Henry Cavill enjoying the sights at Warhammer World, an interactive exhibit at the company’s headquarters in Nottingham, England. We first reported that Cavill had visited Games Workshop last week, but the new video shows plenty more of Cavill looking very happy while enjoying one of his passions. Cavill not only toured the studios at Games Workshop headquarters (potentially filming new content for the company’s Warhammer+ streaming service), he also checked out the elaborate dioramas, tested out a deadly-looking sword, and inspected the details of some of the professionally painted miniatures and figures on display at the site. You can check out the full video below:

Cavill has become an unofficial ambassador of sorts for Warhammer 40,000, the miniatures war game in which two armies wage endless war upon each other with the help of multiple rulebooks and a large collection of six-sided dice. Cavill has spoken often about his love of Warhammer, even enduring ridicule from Graham Norton while talking about the painting side of the hobby. He used the COVID-19 lockdown to catch up on his army painting (he plays Adeptes Custodes, for those wondering). Cavill has even teased getting involved in a Warhammer project, once noting that he looked like a younger version of the Emperor of Mankind….before the Emperor became a living corpse hooked up to a massive supercomputer who needed to consume the souls of a thousand people a day to stave off actual death.

Given that Cavill badgered his way into getting cast as the lead of The Witcher (another passion project for the British actor), we can only assume that his agent already has the phone number of any studio with any sort of option for a Warhammer project. Given his love of PC games, we’re honestly shocked that he hasn’t done voice acting for one of the many Warhammer games in development, although that could be due to him having an already packed schedule.