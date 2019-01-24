Here’s Every ‘Overwatch’ Lunar Event Skin

The Overwatch “Year of the Pig” Lunar event is here which means new festive skins for your mains and holiday spirit for all! For those like me that just have to have the latest and greatest in aesthetic appeal, check out the video above to see all of the new skins, sprays, emotes, and more for some of our favorite heroes.

“We’re celebrating the 2019 Lunar New Year with new seasonal items, including the legendary skins Lü Bu Reaper, Guan Yu Reinhardt, Zhuge Liang Zenyatta, Hong Gildong Tracer, Zhang Fei Torbjörn, and Huang Zhong Hanzo,” began the latest blog post from Blizzard regarding their latest event for their hit FPS. “Through February 18, items from previous Lunar New Year events will be available to unlock for a discounted credit price. This year, we’re also adding a festive Capture the Flag version of the Busan map, and kicking off a second season of Competitive Capture the Flag!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ready to dive in? Here’s what you have to look forward to:

Capture the Flag In Capture the Flag, each team attempts to secure the enemy flag and return it to their base, while preventing the opposing team from doing the same. Determined players can try Competitive Capture the Flag, which includes placement matches, leaderboards, and Competitive Points.

New Skins

New Highlight Intros

New Emotes

New Sprays

New Voice Lines

New Icons

Unfortunately, we didn’t get a new event mode like last time, but Capture the Flag was a huge hit when it was first revealed so we know a lot of players will be excited to get back into the thick of it and take some flags from the noobs out there (kidding).

Are you excited to get into the fray once more with a new event? Which heroes are you hoping gets the new skin treatment next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As for the game itself, Overwatch is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! Still no Nintendo Switch yet, but here’s hoping!