Heroes of Might & Magic III Remake Trailer Gives Beautiful First Look

Earlier this year, Ubisoft partnered with developer Unfrozen to release Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era, signaling a triumphant return to one of the oldest strategy series. Even in early access, it has brought back many longtime fans, won over new ones, and the developers seem keen to keep improving it. But this isn’t the only reason to celebrate the series 30th anniversary, because Ubisoft is planning to bring back one of the most acclaimed and celebrated strategy games of all time: Heroes of Might & Magic III.

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Ubisoft has quietly been working on Heroes of Might & Magic III Remake and aims to release it in 2027. The trailer revealed the first look at the ambitious revival, showing side-by-side comparisons with the original 1998 release and detailing everything fans can expect 27 years later. For fans like me who grew up playing the original game, it was an absolute treat, but for those who are not familiar with Heroes of Might & Magic III, it is a new way to discover one of the best strategy games ever made.

One of the Greatest Strategy Games Returns Better Than Ever

There is no doubt that Heroes of Might & Magic III is one of the best games in the strategy genre. Even among its own series, the sequels have struggled to compete with it. Heroes of Might & Magic III Remake has the almost impossible task of topping it, and what we’ve seen in the trailer is a promising start. The biggest and most impressive improvement in this remake is the visuals, which look even better than Ubisoft and Unfrozen’s Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era. Looking at the comparison between the two visual styles, the difference is night and day while still remaining true to the original.

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But a visual upgrade isn’t the only upgrade Ubisoft is implementing. The game features numerous quality-of-life features that will make playing more streamlined while adhering to what players loved about the initial release, including an ability to plan city development automatically. This includes both Armageddon’s Blade and The Shadow of Death DLC, making the remake a complete package and including all existing content that made Heroes of Might & Magic III one of the most beloved games in 1999 and beyond.

But that’s not all. Ubisoft has fully committed to the community, including many of the fan-made mods, even working with the teams that developed these. This includes community maps and more, showing how much the development team has respected the game’s history.

Heroes of Might & Magic III Remake is one of the most ambitious projects in the strategy genre, because it has so much to live up to. If Ubisoft can pull this off, the series will see one of the greatest comebacks of all time, especially with the success of its latest entry, Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era, in early access earlier this year.